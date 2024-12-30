Guwahati: Journalist’s Complaint Sparks Call for Stricter Passenger Safety Measures

The Assam State Drivers’ Union held a press conference to discuss the recent allegations of misconduct against an Uber driver by senior journalist and Nandini Magazine Editor, Maini Mahanta.

Expressing remorse over the incident, the union stated, “The conflict between a driver and a passenger has deeply troubled us. The events of yesterday are a source of immense shame. Passengers are like gods to us, and it is our duty to address challenges without engaging in disputes with them.”

The union called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take decisive action in such cases. “We urge the Chief Minister to impose stringent penalties on drivers who mistreat passengers. Strict laws should be enacted to prevent such behaviour. Drivers who act inappropriately must be treated as offenders,” they said.

Additionally, the union emphasized the need for improved driver training by service providers to prevent such incidents. They stressed that a tweet from the Chief Minister would not be enough and demanded concrete steps to ensure passenger safety. “Comprehensive laws are essential to uphold the safety and dignity of passengers,” the union added.

The incident has triggered widespread debate, with many advocating for stronger measures to protect passenger rights and prevent driver misconduct.

Earlier, Uber driver Jitendra Barman, accused of misbehaving with Maini Mahanta, appeared at Dispur Police Station and issued a public apology for his actions on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Barman admitted his mistake, explaining that he had asked Mahanta to take another vehicle due to his ill health, which led to the ride's cancellation. He expressed regret for his actions.

A retired army soldier who left service in 2017, Barman stated that he picked up Mahanta from the Kalakshetra area. According to him, the situation escalated when Mahanta requested the car’s air conditioning to be turned on. His behaviour reportedly became inappropriate near the Six Mile locality, where he ultimately asked Mahanta to leave the vehicle.

The late-night incident on Sunday led Mahanta to file a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station, citing the driver’s unprofessional behaviour.