Guwahati: 2 Arrested For Brutal Assault On Minor Over Petty Crime

Bhagaduttapur police in Guwahati have arrested two persons for taking the law into their hands and brutally assaulting a minor boy on Monday.

This was after a video surfaced showing the minor boy being assaulted with reports indicating he suffered severe injuries including in his eyes after being struck with a key by one of the assailants.

Also Read: Assam: Woman SI Accused of Brutal Assault on Woman & Infant in Jorhat

The incident, which was reported from Jatiya locality in Guwahati, was over a petty crime allegedly committed by the victim. The video showed him being thrashed by two to three individuals, who struck him repeatedly while he was down on the ground.

After the local police were informed, they came and rescued him and took him for immediate medical attention.

In the aftermath of the incident, two individuals, identified as Himangshu Baishya and Jayanta Talukdar, were arrested by the police after interrogating them.

Also Read: Assam’s AD Stock Fraud: The Vanishing Act of Deceptive Network