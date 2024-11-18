Guwahati: Schoolgirl, Elderly Dementia Patient Go Missing

Two missing person reports have been filed in Guwahati about a schoolgirl and an elderly man after both went missing in separate cases, as per reports on Monday.

The reports stated that a minor girl, a ninth-standard student at Vivekananda Vidyapith in Guwahati’s Lal Ganesh, went missing. She was last seen on Saturday evening when she left home after reportedly receiving a call from a friend.

Since then, 14-year-old Rani Thapa has been missing, the family stated. A missing person report was promptly filed by the family at Fatasil police station.

Elsewhere, a 63-year-old dementia patient was reported missing from Guwahati’s Manik Nagar area. Niranjan Medhi is about six feet tall and was last wearing dark blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt and a black cap. The family has issued a contact number—9864054312—for any details of his whereabouts.

Also Read: Guwahati Missing Case: 3 Arrested Accused Sent to 14-Day Judicial Custody