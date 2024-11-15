Peddler Nabbed With Drugs, Stolen Bike In Guwahati's Khanapara

A late-night operation in Guwahati’s Khanapara led to the apprehension of an individual on suspicions of peddling drugs. Officials recovered narcotics on him, while also seizing a stolen motorcycle.

Basistha police in Guwahati carried out the raid on Thursday night at Khanapara based on inputs of the presence of Krishna Nath, suspected of peddling and smuggling drugs. He is a resident of Bhagadattapur in the city, officials informed.

According to the police, 19 containers of drugs were found in his possession during the bust. Apart from that, a motorcycle with registration AS 01 AV 1460, which the police suspect to have been stolen, was also seized from him.

Meanwhile, the officials have kept the investigation ongoing in connection with the drug bust. Further details are awaited.

Earlier this month, an Inspector Kapil Pathak-led STF team raided two locations — a rented house in the Kalyanpur area of Hengrabari and a house on Ganga Path in Anandapur, both under the jurisdiction of the Dispur police station — recovering substantial quantity of heroin, cannabis and narcotic tablets.

According to officials, 138.84 grams of heroin, 645 grams of ganja, cash amounting to Rs 10,700, and 107 strips of narcotic tablets were seized during the raids. Additionally, 52 empty plastic containers, two mobile phones, and a Mahindra XUV 300 with registration AS 01 GA 1759 were seized.

Furthermore, a drug supplier, identified as Bhaskar Kalita (30), hailing from Bajali district’s Patasar Kuchi was arrested during the major haul.

Also Read: Assam: STF Seizes Major Heroin Haul, Arrests Two in Separate Ops