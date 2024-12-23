Guwahati: 81-Year-Old Patient Dies After Alleged Suicide at State Cancer Institute

In a tragic incident, 81-year-old Nikhil Chandra Sarkar from Lumding died this morning after reportedly jumping from the building at the State Cancer Institute, GMC, where he had been receiving treatment.

Sarkar had been admitted to the institute since October and had been undergoing radiation therapy for the past 17 days. He had successfully undergone surgery in August and was recently admitted due to Mucositis.

According to Devajit Choudhury, the Superintendent of the State Cancer Institute, GMCH, Sarkar had asked his son to go to the shop to get some medicine for him around 9 am. It was during this time, while his son was away, that the unfortunate incident took place.

Choudhury also confirmed that Sarkar had undergone two successful major cardiac surgeries, as stated by his son.