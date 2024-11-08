Activist Luit Kumar Barman Files FIR Against Nalbari DC Varnali Deka

Social activist Luit Kumar Barman has filed an FIR against under fire Nalbari district commissioner Varnali Deka raising suspicion on her law degree attained from Goalpara Law College in 2021. Barman highlighted discrepancies in her records linking it to the Gauhati University iUMS manipulation scam that came to the fore earlier this year.
According to Barman’s allegations, Nalbari DC Deka, who attained a law degree in 2021, did not meet the Bar Council of India’s required criteria of 70 per cent attendance, relaxable by five per cent in special cases, as she was into service by the time. He said that Varnali “sent some dummy student to attend her classes and exam”.
“With reference to the subject cited above, I would like to inform you that I am law abiding citizen of India and social worker who keeps constant observation against malpractices in the system. It is heard that Varnali Deka has completed her LLb degree from Goalpara law college in 2021. As per guidelines from Bar Council of India, 70% attendance is must for a LLb student and in some special case 5% relaxation can be allowed to special candidate. From the service record of Karnali Deka it has been found that she did not take at least 65% leave from her duty to attend LLb class in Goalpara. Without the fulfilled criteria, a college can not issue admit card to any student. Since Varnali Deka was serving in office during that period, she sent some dummy student to attend her class and exam,” [sic] he wrote in the FIR.
Additionally, Barman alleged that the Nalbari DC is involved in the Gauhati University iUMS marksheet manipulation scam, highlighting discrepancies in her records on the university portal and that found on the Goalpara Law College portal, writing, “It is a clear case of iUMS (Integrated University Management System) scam.”
He wrote, “Secondly, from the university website it is found that she failed in the 1st Semester held in December 2018. Again, in consolidated marksheets from 1st to 6th Semester, it is found that she passed in 1st Semester held in December 2019. The interesting fact is that Goalpara Law College provided information in 2021 that she had arrear/back in any one semester of entire semesters.”
“The unfortunate incident is that she had arrear/back in 2021 as informed by the Goalpara Law College and the Gauhati University results showed that she passed 1st Semster in 2019. The person whose record says in 2021 that she failed in any semester in the course but how her name can cleared in 2019 pass list? It is clear case of iUMS (Integrated University Management System) scam. 9 persons were arrested in this scam in June 2024 by Assam Police and looking for other persons as reported by media. Therefore, I request you to start an enquiry into the matter and book the accused under relevant sections of BNS,” Barman added in the FIR.
This comes after an FIR was registered against Nalbari DC Varnali Deka on Thursday following a court order. The case numbered 390/24 against the DC has been registered at the Nalbari Sadar Police Station under sections 294, 506, and 511.
Accusations of mental harassment and misbehaviour were levelled by the circle officer of Paschim Nalbari Revenue Circle Arpana Sarmah against her. Though Sarmah had filed an FIR against Varnali Deka, initially, no case was registered. The court’s intervention led to police action, ensuring that legal procedures were followed.