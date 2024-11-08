Activist Luit Kumar Barman Files FIR Against Nalbari DC Varnali Deka

“With reference to the subject cited above, I would like to inform you that I am law abiding citizen of India and social worker who keeps constant observation against malpractices in the system. It is heard that Varnali Deka has completed her LLb degree from Goalpara law college in 2021. As per guidelines from Bar Council of India, 70% attendance is must for a LLb student and in some special case 5% relaxation can be allowed to special candidate. From the service record of Karnali Deka it has been found that she did not take at least 65% leave from her duty to attend LLb class in Goalpara. Without the fulfilled criteria, a college can not issue admit card to any student. Since Varnali Deka was serving in office during that period, she sent some dummy student to attend her class and exam,” [sic] he wrote in the FIR.