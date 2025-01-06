Guwahati: Bail Granted to Couple Accused in Brutal Love Triangle Murder at Radisson Blu

In a recent development in the brutal murder of Sandeep Suresh Kamble at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in February 2024, the primary accused, Anjali Shaw and Vikash Kumar Shaw, were granted bail on Monday.

The incident, which took place on February 5, 2024, unfolded in less than 24 hours, with the Guwahati police arresting the two prime suspects shortly after the murder.

According to the police, the victim, Sandeep Kamble, a businessman from Pune, was allegedly murdered by Anjali and her boyfriend, Vikash, over a troubled relationship.

Earlier, former Police Commissioner Diganta Barah shared details of the case in a press briefing, saying, "The victim Sandeep Suresh Kamble was a businessman from Pune who deals in cars, diamonds and on business purposes he used to travel around the country. During one of such business travels to Kolkata, in the month of September 2023, the victim came into contact with Anjali Shaw, who was a store manager at a restaurant named ‘Saptagiri’ at Netaji Subhash Basu International Airport, Kolkata. Both the victim and accused Anjali Shaw exchanged their mobile phone numbers and since then they have been in touch."

Their relationship soon became intimate, with Sandeep taking photographs and sending expensive gifts to Anjali. However, despite Sandeep’s persistence, Anjali's relationship with her boyfriend Vikash was strained. "Gradually, their relationship fell apart and Anjali started avoiding the victim. However, the victim became more possessive and started blackmailing her by showing their photographs of intimate moments," said Barah.

Unable to bear the blackmail, Anjali and Vikash devised a plan to meet Sandeep at a hotel, intending to overpower him and steal his phones to stop the blackmail. The police commissioner explained, "At one point of time, Anjali cut off all relationship with the victim. The victim became aggressive and started contacting Anjali’s family members and boyfriend Vikash to try to force her to marry him. The victim also shared his and Anjali’s intimate photographs with Vikash Shaw, who is Anjali’s boyfriend."

On February 5, 2024, the three arrived separately in Guwahati, where Anjali met Sandeep at LGBI Airport. They then checked into Room No 922 at the Radisson Blu Hotel. Vikash arrived later and checked into Room No 1024. "Anjali kept the door of their hotel room open so that Vikash could enter. At around 02:00 PM, Vikash entered Anjali and Sandeep’s room as planned. After that, a scuffle ensued between Vikash and the victim. During the scuffle, Sandeep was severely injured and later on died," Barah revealed.

The two then fled the scene, initially heading to Kamakhya railway station, but later changed their plan and went to LGBI Airport. They were arrested at the airport while attempting to board a flight to Kolkata.

"The city police received information from the management of Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati that a telephone call was received at the Hotel Reception that the guest at Room No 922 might be sick and that someone should check on him. Immediately, the management rushed to the room and found the guest Sandeep Suresh Kamble lying dead in a pool of blood," said Barah.

The police discovered several crucial items during their investigation, including the victim’s mobile phone, blood-stained clothes worn by the accused, bhang-infused laddoos, anti-depressant tablets, and the phones of the accused containing chats detailing their plan.

An FIR was filed based on the statement of Vishal Kamble, Sandeep’s brother, and the case has been registered as Jalukbari PS Case No 53/24 under section 302/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

