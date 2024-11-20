Swiggy Worker Among Thieves Caught in Guwahati Mobile Snatching Case

The Guwahati Police apprehended a suspect involved in a mobile phone snatching incident. One Lochan Rout, a resident of Lachit Nagar, reported to the Chandmari Police Station that his mobile phone was snatched by an unknown miscreant near Pub Sarania around 11 p.m. last night.

Based on intelligence and investigation, the culprit, identified as Arjun Malakar from Umrangsu, Dima Hasao, was arrested.

Malakar, a Swiggy employee, was found in possession of the snatched mobile phone, and the scooty used in the crime was also recovered. Formalities will be initiated accordingly.

CCTV Captures Bike-Borne Thieves Snatching Woman’s Belongings in Guwahati's Srinagar Area

In a separate incident, two bike-borne miscreants snatched a woman’s bag and mobile phone in the Srinagar area of Guwahati. The theft was captured on CCTV, showing the culprits on a Pulsar bike forcefully pulling the woman's bag. The woman was seriously injured during the incident. Police are currently investigating the case using the CCTV footage to track down the offenders.