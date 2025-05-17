Guwahati: Burger King Manager Faces Backlash Over Employee Abuse

A serious complaint has surfaced against the manager of a Burger King outlet in Lokhra, accusing him of mistreating a female employee in front of customers. The incident was witnessed by several patrons, who confronted the manager on the spot.

Advertisment

Following the incident, the victimized young woman was sent home in a vehicle arranged by the management. The manager later admitted his mistake after facing the ire of the customers.

Sources reveal that the manager verbally abused the female employee harshly due to her inability to complete assigned tasks. There have been ongoing allegations of ill-treatment of the young woman over a prolonged period.

This incident has brought to light concerns about the behavior of some non-Assamese managers towards local Assamese employees in the region. Several eyewitnesses have confirmed the occurrence of the event.

Also Read: ED Seizes 15 Luxury Cars in ₹258 Cr Assam Ponzi Scam Crackdown