ED Seizes 15 Luxury Cars in ₹258 Cr Assam Ponzi Scam Crackdown

In a significant crackdown on financial fraud, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has seized 15 cars and SUVs from various locations across Assam in connection with a money laundering case involving M/s Finxpert Trading Solutions OPC Pvt. Ltd. and others. The action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Among the seized vehicles are high-end luxury models including three Audi Q3 SUVs, one Audi A4, two top-model Mahindra XUV 700s, and one top-model Mahindra Scorpio N. In addition, the ED recovered seven Hyundai i10 Grand/NIOS cars and one Tata Tiago, all identified based on credible intelligence inputs.

The ED’s investigation is part of a larger probe into several Ponzi schemes operating across Assam, many of which have been the subject of FIRs filed by the Assam Police. In one such case, Finxpert Trading Solutions, also known as Trading FX (OPC), was found to have lured investors with promises of exceptionally high monthly returns, up to 18%. Agents recruited across the state were paid an additional 3% commission for bringing in new investors.

According to ED officials, the scam collected approximately ₹258 crore from unsuspecting investors. The luxury vehicles seized were allegedly purchased using proceeds of crime and distributed as “gifts” to top-performing agents based on the volume of fraudulent investments they secured. These ostentatious displays were used to lure further investments from the public.

Officials confirmed that the scheme eventually collapsed, with both interest and principal payments halted entirely after massive sums were collected.

Further investigation into the scam and associated money trails is currently underway.

