Guwahati: Class 10 Student Attempts Suicide After Racial Bullying at School

A shocking incident of racial discrimination has come to light at Happy Child School in Guwahati’s Rehabari area. The incident involves a class 10 student who was subjected to severe physical and mental harassment by fellow students and, shockingly, even a teacher, simply because of his dark skin colour.

According to reports, a group of students, along with a teacher, relentlessly mocked and bullied the young student for his complexion, subjecting him to constant mental torture. This abusive behaviour escalated to the point where the student was left emotionally shattered.

Despite the distress caused, the school's principal allegedly ignored the written complaint submitted by the student's parents, failing to take any action to address the situation.

The impact of the abuse became tragically evident on November 4, when the student, unable to bear the psychological torment any longer, attempted to take his own life. The student was immediately rushed to Arya Hospital in the city, where he received emergency medical attention.

As of now, the student is recovering under medical supervision, but the incident has sparked outrage among the community.