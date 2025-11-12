Guwahati Cyber Police Arrest Man for Pirating ‘Roi Roi Binale’

The Cyber Crime Police in Guwahati's Panbazar have arrested a man in connection with the illegal online piracy of music icon Zubeen Garg’s final film, “Roi Roi Binale.”

The accused, Rafiqul Islam, a resident of Lakhimpur in Goalpara, had uploaded multiple scenes from the film on his YouTube channel, ‘Rafiqul R Blog’. He is currently being interrogated by the Cyber Crime team as part of their ongoing investigation into the piracy case.

The arrest comes amid growing anger and heartbreak among fans and filmmakers, as “Roi Roi Binale", Zubeen Garg’s dream project and his last movie before his passing, was found circulating illegally online within just days of its release.

At a press conference held at JIL Creations’ office in Guwahati’s Ambikagiri Nagar, the film’s Director Rajesh Bhuyan and Producer Shyamantak Gautam expressed deep frustration over the piracy that, they said, had caused emotional pain.

“The full piracy of the movie has taken a terrible shape within days. Zubeen never imagined such a fate for Assamese cinema, and it has deeply affected him,” they said, calling the incident a betrayal of the artist’s vision for Assam’s film industry.

Adding to the outrage, another pirated upload of the full movie surfaced online just days earlier. It was the fans who first noticed the illegal posting and immediately raised the alarm. A group of Zubeen Garg’s supporters later lodged a formal complaint at Guwahati’s Latasil Police Station against the YouTube channel responsible for the leak. To prevent further circulation of the pirated content, the channel’s name has been withheld.

In their complaint, fans urged the police to remove the pirated version from online platforms and called for stricter measures to prevent further piracy.

