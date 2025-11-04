'Roi Roi Binale' Falls Victim to Piracy; Fans File Complaint in Guwahati

Zubeen Garg’s final film 'Roi Roi Binale' has fallen prey to piracy after a YouTube channel illegally uploaded the full movie online.

After the illegal upload was spotted by fans and well-wishers, they quickly alerted others and condemned the act. Later, a group of fans lodged a formal complaint at Latasil Police Station in Guwahati against the YouTube channel responsible for the leak.

The name of the YouTube channel has been withheld to prevent further circulation and promotion of the pirated content.

In their complaint, the fans appealed to the police to remove the pirated version from the platform and to take stronger steps to curb further piracy of the film.

