Guwahati Double Deaths: Police Probe Deaths of Teen Girl & Youth, No Signs of Foul Play Yet

The discovery of the bodies of a teenage girl and a young man from the Brahmaputra River's Gaoburha Para ghat in Guwahati has prompted an investigation by a team of police officers led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Padmanabh Baruah.

According to preliminary findings, the DCP stated that there is no indication of a third party being involved. While police continue to investigate, they have not yet found any evidence pointing to a homicide.

DCP Baruah informed the media that the absence of any visible injuries has led the police to rely on the post-mortem report to confirm the cause of death.

Notably, the mobile phones of both the girl and the young man remain missing. Reports suggest that the duo arrived in a Magic van, but police have yet to obtain any corroborative evidence.

The investigation began after Jalukbari Police received a missing person's report. Meanwhile, the family of the deceased youth, Hirakjyoti Das, has made serious allegations.

According to his family, Hirakjyoti received a phone call from a friend around 2 AM. Around the same time, his mother alleged that a message was sent to Hirakjyoti’s phone from the mobile number of the deceased girl’s mother.

Following these events, Hirakjyoti reportedly exited the house through the back door.

The family has expressed suspicion of a local youth’s involvement and believes the incident to be a case of murder. Both families have filed complaints at the Jalukbari Police Station.

The police are continuing their investigation, and further clarity is expected once the post-mortem reports are available.

