Tangla Tragedy: Body Of Missing Siblings Found With Throats Slit

The bodies of two minor siblings, missing since Friday, were recovered in Assam’s Tangla town in the Udalguri district on Saturday. The two brothers were reported missing since going to school yesterday.

Advertisment

Gaurav Sharma (12) and his brother Kaushsik (14), studying in Tangla Kendriya Jatiya Vidyalaya, went missing on Friday after leaving home for school. Mahendra Sharma and Gita Sharma, residents of Jorpukhuri, Tanlga, had frantically searched for their children, but to no avail.

Also Read: Assam: Class 2 Girl Mowed Down By Dumper Truck In Udalguri

However, their bodies were recovered today from Sastrapara, Tangla, about three kilometers from their residence. Both victims had lacerations around their necks, prompting suspicions of murder by slitting their throats.

The motive behind the suspected homicide is still not clear. Mahendra Sharma, the victims’ father is a driver by trade. The police have been informed and an investigation into the case has been launched. More details are awaited.

Also Read: Assam: Unexplained Fainting Fits in Udalguri School Fuel Rumours of ‘Evil Spirits’