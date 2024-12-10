Inmate At Sivasagar Rehab Centre Dies, Probe On

An inmate at a rehabilitation centre in Assam’s Sivasagar was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital with the circumstances surrounding the incident under wraps.

The incident was reported on Tuesday and the deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Palash Chetia, a resident of Betbari village in the Sivasagar district. He was undergoing treatment at ‘Overcome Foundation’ a rehab centre.

According to sources, the exact cause of Chetia's death remains unknown. He was rushed to Pragati Hospital for medical assistance, but doctors declared him brought dead.

Further details regarding the incident and its circumstances are awaited as investigations continue.

Last month, a Meghalaya youth, an inmate at a de-addiction centre on Guwahati outskirts, died after collapsing initially. The youth was declared dead by doctors on November 20 while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati. He had been admitted there after collapsing at the premises of the rehabilitation centre.

Identified as Rickleson Joreba from Meghalaya, he was fighting addiction for some time at ‘Alive Again Foundation’, a rehab centre at Chandrapur, Hatisila in Guwahati, reports stated.

