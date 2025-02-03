Guwahati Police Sees Major Success in January: Reduced Accidents, Drug Seizures

The Guwahati Police made significant strides in improving public safety and reducing crime during January 2025, according to Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain.

In a detailed account of the city's law enforcement activities, Jain highlighted key developments in road safety, crime prevention, and public engagement.

A key achievement was the notable decrease in accidents in December 2024, which Jain attributed to the active cooperation of the public.

He stated, "The public's commitment to adhering to traffic rules played a vital role in reducing accidents." Additionally, the number of drivers under the influence of alcohol dropped by 99.4%, further contributing to road safety in the city.

In January, the Guwahati Police launched a special cleanliness drive targeting abandoned vehicles. Jain emphasized, "Ensuring that all police stations participated in the initiative was crucial in achieving this success."

Several abandoned vehicles were successfully cleared from the streets, contributing to a cleaner and safer environment.

The police also strengthened their engagement with the public through a dedicated WhatsApp number for complaints. In the past month, 653 complaints were received, with 185 relating directly to police matters. Jain reported, "96 of these complaints have been resolved, the majority of which involved illegal arms and drug trafficking," further demonstrating the department's efficiency in addressing public concerns.

The Guwahati Police made significant inroads in curbing drug-related crimes, arresting 52 individuals involved in the trafficking of illegal substances. A total of 689 grams of heroin, 2,300 bottles of illicit cough syrup, and thousands of illegal tablets were seized, with an estimated market value of nearly ₹6 crore.

Additionally, the police made notable strides in tackling theft and robbery. Jain noted, "We arrested 156 individuals involved in thefts and robberies, recovering stolen mobile phones, vehicles, and other goods." A total of 169 mobile phones, 51 stolen vehicles, and various other stolen items were recovered. Three individuals even attempted to escape police custody, but appropriate legal action has been taken against them.

In an effort to combat reckless biking in the city, the police detained 28 individuals and seized 23 bikes involved in stunts and dangerous driving. "The actions taken against reckless bikers are part of our ongoing efforts to ensure public safety on Guwahati's roads," Jain added.

Lastly, the police recorded 515 cases of various crimes across different police stations in January. The ongoing efforts by the Guwahati Police underline their commitment to maintaining public safety and combating crime effectively throughout the year. "The city’s residents continue to benefit from the enhanced security and crime prevention measures implemented by the police," Jain concluded.

