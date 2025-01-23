Fraudster Disappears After Scamming Over 100 Victims in Guwahati

A major fraudulent scheme has come to light involving a con artist named Ratan Roy, who has vanished after allegedly embezzling a substantial amount of money from small business owners in the city.

Roy reportedly collected daily deposits from over 100 individuals, amassing amounts ranging from 100 to 1,000 rupees while posing as an agent for The Union Co-operative Bank Ltd.

The victims, primarily small traders operating betel leaf and fruit stalls, deposited portions of their daily earnings under the impression that they were saving with a legitimate bank representative.

However, when the victims sought to retrieve their funds, they were informed at the Maligaon branch of The Union Co-operative Bank Ltd. that Ratan Roy was not affiliated with the bank and that no benefits were associated with such daily deposits.

In the past week, Roy has turned off his phone and gone into hiding, prompting a wave of concern among the victims. Eighteen individuals have since filed complaints at the Geetanagar police station, alleging that Roy had scammed them out of their hard-earned money.

The Guwahati police are currently investigating the matter, and the victims are urging anyone with information about Ratan Roy's whereabouts to come forward.

It may be mentioned that such kind of incidents serve as a stark reminder of the importance of verifying the credentials of financial agents and institutions to avoid falling victim to similar scams.

