Guwahati Gang Rape: Accused Reveals Role in Assault and Video Circulation

In a chilling development in the Boragaon's Nizarapar gang rape case, accused Mrinal Rabha has confessed before the police, revealing horrifying details of the incident.

According to Rabha, a woman was brought to the area for Rs 1,000 by Rabin Das.

Both Rabin Das and another individual paid the amount to engage in unlawful acts with the victim.

Rabha further disclosed that after the initial perpetrators, more youths joined in, and at least nine individuals forced themselves upon the woman. In his confession, Rabha stated that Krishna Barman and Rabin Das recorded videos of the assault, which were later, circulated online.

The woman was reportedly brought from Jalukbari to the Durga Temple in Nizarapar by the accused, where the appalling crimes took place. The gang not only assaulted the victim but also celebrated their depravity by filming and sharing the video, sparking outrage when the footage surfaced.

The city police have registered a second case against the Nizarapar Durga Temple Committee, in addition to a prior case.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to use Mrinal Rabha’s confession to strengthen the prosecution's case and ensure justice for the victim.