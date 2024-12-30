Guwahati: Uber Driver Apologizes After Misconduct Incident with Maini Mahanta

Uber driver Jitendra Barman, accused of misbehaving with senior journalist and Nandini Magazine Editor Maini Mahanta, appeared at the Dispur Police Station and publicly apologized for his actions on Monday.

Speaking to the media, Barman admitted his mistake, stating that he asked Mahanta to take another vehicle due to his ill health, leading to the ride's cancellation. He acknowledged his error and expressed regret for the incident.

Barman, a retired army soldier who left service in 2017, explained that he had picked up Mahanta from the Kalakshetra area. The situation reportedly escalated when Mahanta requested the car’s air conditioning to be turned on. According to Barman, his behaviour became rude near the Six Mile locality, where he eventually asked Mahanta to exit the vehicle.

The incident, which occurred late on Sunday night, prompted Mahanta to file a formal complaint at Dispur Police Station, citing the driver's unprofessional conduct.

Earlier, Maini Mahanta took to Twitter to narrate the ordeal and sought intervention from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh. In her tweet, Mahanta said:

“Yesterday night, I booked an Uber Premier in Guwahati. I asked the driver to turn on the AC, but he refused, saying ‘I have not booked an AC ride.’ When I requested him to turn it on due to my dust allergy, he rudely told me to get down if I wanted AC. When I called my husband to inquire if Uber has any such categories, the driver stopped the car on a deserted road, hurled abuses, tried to manhandle me, and forced me out of the vehicle. Fearing for my life, I got down and had to call for help in the middle of a deserted road at night. I was traumatized and was hospitalized later. We have filed an FIR at Dispur Police Station regarding this. For the sake of women’s safety in Guwahati, requesting @gpsinghips @Uber_India @himantabiswa to do the needful. The vehicle no is: AS01PC7157.”

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed DGP Assam Police to take immediate action. Responding to the directive, DGP GP Singh assured,

“Sir, lawful action is being taken. Warm regards.”

The incident has sparked widespread discussions about women’s safety and professionalism in ride-hailing services in Guwahati.

