Guwahati: 5 Held, 136g Heroin Seized in Two Separate Ops

In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, Assam Police conducted two successful operations on Wednesday, leading to the seizure of over 136 grams of suspected heroin and the arrest of five individuals. The operations also resulted in the confiscation of two vehicles used for transporting the contraband.

In the first operation, a team from the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD), led by Tapan Kalita, APS, ACP Dispur, acted on specific intelligence and intercepted a truck bearing registration number AS 01 RC 9841 near the Veterinary Campus on GS Road under Dispur Police Station around 10:30 AM.

Two individuals, namely Raj Kumar Thakur (25) of Kalna, Basupatti, Madhubani, Bihar, and Sanjeet Kamat (21) of Salha, Samastipur, Bihar, were detained.

A thorough search of the vehicle uncovered 10 soap cases containing suspected heroin weighing 110.81 grams, along with Rs 5,000 in cash.

During preliminary interrogation, the two detainees revealed the involvement of two accomplices. Acting on this input, the police detained Saju Rahman Lashkar and Amirul Islam, both residents of Bagabazar Lokhnathpur, Silchar.

The arrests were made near Jorabat, and a second vehicle, a Maruti car bearing registration number MZ 01 L 8576, was also seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

In a separate operation conducted later in the day by the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam, a raid at 2 No. Railway Gate under Panbazar Police Station jurisdiction led to the apprehension of a notorious drug peddler.

The accused, identified as Suresh Prasad (21), hails from Ghorialdubi, Bokajan, Karbi Anglong.

During the raid, the STF team recovered 19 vials of suspected heroin weighing 25.4 grams and Rs 190 in cash from his possession.

The seized contraband and vehicles have been taken into custody, and investigations are underway to identify and dismantle the larger network involved in these drug operations.