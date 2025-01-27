Rs 16 Cr Trading Scam Unearthed in Barak Valley; Mastermind Arrested

A massive trading scam involving Rs 16 crore has been unearthed in Assam's Barak Valley. According to sources, the mastermind behind the scam, a 29-year-old youth named Dipanjan Nath has been arrested by the Hailakandi police.

Advertisment

Nath was reportedly apprehended from College Road in Hailakandi.

As per sources, the youth had been collecting large sums of money under the guise of “Fencing trading” from various areas in Hailakandi and Barak Valley.

Meanwhile, regarding this, the police have filed a case (No. 18/2025) at the Hailakandi Sadar Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.

On the other hand, search operations are underway by the police to nab the two other key figures behind the scam, Partha Pratim Debnath and Raja Dey, who are at large. Nath was arrested under Section 318(4) of the Indian Penal Code.

Reports said that the scam saw nearly 200 youths from Hailakandi being lured with promises of a return of Rs 1.8 lakh for an investment of Rs 1 lakh every month. This fraudulent operation resulted in a staggering Rs 16 crore being collected from the victims.