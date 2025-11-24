Guwahati Man Posing as DRDO Official Arrested After Years of Impersonation

Guwahati Police on Sunday night arrested a man who had allegedly been posing as a senior official of the Union Ministry of Defence and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The accused, identified as Dipjyoti Das of Sarpara village in Palashbari, had been introducing himself as an executive member of the Defence Ministry and DRDO while reportedly threatening people with a pistol.

According to police, Das had been moving around in a white Fortuner SUV (AS 01 BS 9533) fitted with fake designation plates and a siren. He frequently patrolled the VIP Point near Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport late at night, presenting himself as an important government officer.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation and intercepted the vehicle. Das attempted to flee but was quickly caught. Police seized the vehicle and conducted a search, during which several forged documents and a pistol cover were found. The pistol he allegedly used to intimidate people was not recovered.

Sources say Das had been operating with a fake identity for the past two to three years, using forged credentials to create fear and avoid scrutiny. He had been staying as a VIP tenant and had built an atmosphere of intimidation in the area.

It has also emerged that he once appeared as a special guest during Rongali Bihu celebrations in 2010, reportedly using false credentials. Another allegation claims he obtained a fake doctoral degree from “South Bank University, London” in January 2022.

Police suspect he may be linked to a larger fraud network. A deeper investigation is now underway.

