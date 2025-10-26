57-Year-Old Fake Ayurvedic Doctor Nabbed by Dergaon Police for Illegal Practice

In a significant crackdown, the Dergaon Police on Saturday arrested a 57-year-old fake Ayurvedic practitioner named Ranjit Chandra Sen near Kamal Dwara College, Dergaon.

Ranjit Chandra Sen, a permanent resident of Purana Borpathar in East Karbi Anglong district, had been working as a doctor at an institution called Hazarika Ayurvedic since 2023. He allegedly claimed to be a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner with a certificate from an Ayurvedic medical college in Kolkata.

However, police revealed that the college had been banned by the Government of India in 2021, and Ranjit Chandra Sen did not have any registration under the Assam Medical Council.

The arrested accused is currently in custody at Dergaon Police Station.

Earlier yesterday, the Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, acknowledged that a significant number of fake doctors and unregistered laboratories were operating in Assam. He said the government had already launched strict actions against such individuals, resulting in the arrest of several fake practitioners.

“In Silchar alone, police have arrested 15–16 fake doctors. Operations against these illegal medical practitioners are ongoing,” the Chief Minister stated while speaking to reporters during the foundation-laying ceremony of a super-speciality hospital in Silchar.

Addressing the public, CM Sarma urged people to remain cautious and report any doubts regarding the credentials of medical practitioners to the district administration. He said police and district authorities were actively working to identify and take action against fake doctors.

The Chief Minister noted that some medical establishments tried to conceal the presence of unqualified personnel.

“In certain nursing homes, when police detected fake doctors, the owners often claimed that the person was merely assisting and not practising as a doctor. However, we were aware of such loopholes and were taking strict action,” he said.

CM Sarma also acknowledged the support of genuine medical professionals in helping authorities detect counterfeit practitioners. He urged citizens to assist the government by reporting suspicious individuals to ensure public safety.

The CM also referred to recent arrests in Silchar, including the case of Dr. J.P. Das, who allegedly operated the Mousumi Hospital and the National Institute of Medical Sciences. According to authorities, Das had obtained a fake MBBS degree from Bangladesh and had been providing medical services in Silchar for a long time. He was also reportedly issuing counterfeit MBBS degrees in exchange for large sums of money.

In addition, CM Sarma addressed concerns regarding some laboratories across the state, which had reportedly issued inaccurate test reports. He emphasised that such malpractices would be dealt with firmly.

Also read: Silchar Police Nab Mastermind Behind Two-Decade Fake Medical Degree Scam