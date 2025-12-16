Guwahati Man's Theft Claim Leads Police to His Own Door; Rs 7 Lakh Recovered

In an unusual turn of events, a man in Guwahati allegedly tried to fool the police by reporting a theft that never actually happened.

The accused, an employee of a private firm named ‘Paramount Developers’, is now in police custody after police uncovered the truth behind the claim.

The man has been identified as Dhruva Kalita. He had complained that Rs 7 lakh was stolen, but police later found that the money had been taken by him from the company itself. To cover it up, he allegedly made up the theft story.

The incident took place on Monday during the daytime. As Dispur Police began checking the details of the complaint, they noticed inconsistencies and decided to dig deeper. Their investigation revealed that the entire story had been planned in advance.

The entire sum of money was later recovered from Kalita’s rented house in Sarusajai. He was taken into custody soon after the recovery.

Police said a case will be registered in connection with the incident, and further action will follow. The quick probe helped bring the truth to light and recover the full amount.

Also Read: Four Arrested in Assam for PWD Slabs Theft, Stolen Goods Recovered