Guwahati: Mira Borthakur Slams Arrest of Congress Workers Over Anti-CM Leaflets

Congress leader Mira Borthakur reacted to the arrest of four Congress workers in Guwahati over the alleged distribution of leaflets against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, saying that the police action was unjustified.

Speaking to the media at Dispur police station, Borthakur said the leaflets were part of a “chargesheet” listing ten allegations against the Himanta-led BJP government, which had earlier been released by the Assam Congress during Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to the state.

According to her, the document had already been made public through a press conference by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), and the copies that were seized by the police were merely freshly printed versions being brought to Guwahati.

Borthakur argued that since the election notification has not yet been issued, there was no justification for the police to seize the printed materials. She alleged that the government was trying to prevent the Congress from taking its allegations against the government to the public.

“The Congress is trying to take the government’s misdeeds to the people, and the government is afraid of it. That is why such steps are being taken,” she said.

Borthakur also alleged that the Assam Police is acting under the direction of the Chief Minister. However, she clarified that the Congress does not hold any anger towards the police personnel themselves.

“We have no anger against the police. They work according to the instructions given by the Chief Minister or the Home Department,” she said.

The Congress leader further stated that the party will provide legal support to the arrested workers. According to her, those detained include one NSUI member, one Youth Congress member and two other Congress workers.

Borthakur also expressed confidence about the party’s prospects in the upcoming elections, claiming that the Congress-led alliance would come to power in Assam within 30 days and Gaurav Gogoi will become the Chief Minister.

She added that if the Congress forms the government, transfers within the police force would be reviewed and carried out accordingly.