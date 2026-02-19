"Would Rather Sell Ghugni on Streets Than Join BJP’: Mira Borthakur

Senior Congress leader Mira Borthakur on Thursday declared that she would never join the BJP, saying that she would rather “sell ghugni on the streets” than switch sides.

“I would rather sell ghugni on the streets, but I will not join the BJP,” she said, taking a personal stand amid the political fallout following Bhupen Borah’s defection to the ruling party.

Launching a fresh salvo at Borah, she claimed that he had effectively distanced himself from the Congress long before formally resigning. Responding to Borah’s earlier remarks about the APCC becoming “APCC (R),” she said he was never functioning within the real APCC in the first place.

“Bhupen Borah was never in the APCC. He was in APCC (HBS). Now there is no point talking about APCC (R). He had already left the Congress a year ago in spirit. He was functioning as HBS’s agent,” she alleged, referring to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a sarcastic remark, Borthakur also suggested that BJP state president Dilip Saikia should keep a separate room at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan for what she described as the “Gang of Congress” leaders who have defected to the BJP.

She further alleged that while some “clever Congress leaders” have chosen to move to the BJP, “true Congress workers” continue to stand firmly with Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Earlier yesterday, Assam Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia also ruled out any possibility of joining the BJP even as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma predicted that Saikia too would eventually join the ruling party after losing the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Anyone who has public service at heart, who wants to do politics as a public servant, will do so for policy and ideals. We have no good feelings for this outside party that divides Assamese society in the name of ideology, so I won't join the BJP,” Saikia had said.

