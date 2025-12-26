Guwahati: Miscreants Torch Shop in Chandmari; Woman Loses Livelihood

In a shocking incident, a group of miscreants allegedly set fire to shop near Chandmari police station in Guwahati late Thursday night.

The shop was completely gutted as a result of the blaze, reducing it to ashes. Cash kept inside the shop, along with goods worth several thousand rupees, was destroyed in the fire. The shop reportedly served as the sole source of livelihood for a woman.

According to sources, the owner had come to open the shop today morning, only to find it completely burnt. Locals have expressed shock, questioning how such an act could take place so close to a police station.

Meanwhile, the shop owner has expressed suspicion against another woman, alleging that the shop may have been deliberately set on fire. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

Notably, police had not reached the spot till the time of reporting. The victim said she would lodge a formal complaint at the local police station regarding the incident.

