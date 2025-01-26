Guwahati: Mysterious Explosion Triggers Panic in Beharbari on Republic Day Morning

A mysterious explosion rocked Beharbari, Guwahati, on the morning of Republic Day, triggering panic among residents. The sudden blast created chaos in the area, prompting immediate police intervention.

Following the incident, police personnel arrived at the scene and conducted a thorough inspection. However, the cause of the explosion remains unknown.

Speaking to the media, a local resident said, “We were sitting here when we heard a sound of explosion. This is the first time we heard such a sound of an explosion.”

Another woman added, “We heard a sound like an explosion. Initially, we thought of this to be an accident, however, later arriving at the spot, we saw smoke coming out. The police also arrived here after the explosion.”

The city police are yet to confirm the nature of the explosion, and further investigations are underway.

Also Read: Stage Set for 76th Republic Day Celebrations at Kartavya Path with Indonesian President as Chief Guest