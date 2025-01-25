Suspected Thief Dies After Jumping from Terrace in Guwahati’s Beltola

A suspected thief lost his life after jumping from the third floor of a building in Beltola’s Survey area early Friday morning.

The incident took place around 6 AM when Bharat Bhusan Sharma, a resident of Samanay Path, spotted an unknown person cutting the AC wire on the terrace of his building.

On raising an alarm, the suspect attempted to flee and directly jumped off the terrace, sustaining severe head injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries shortly after. However, for official confirmation, he was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Police recovered a shawl, a pair of footwear, and a wire cutter from his possession.

His identity remains unknown, and the Guwahati police have urged all police stations to assist in identifying the deceased.

Photographs of the deceased have also been circulated for further investigation.

