Guwahati Police Bust Stolen Jewellery Racket, Seize Gold & Silver

In a major breakthrough, Guwahati Police have recovered a large quantity of stolen gold and silver ornaments based on an input. The operation was conducted in connection with Case No. 136/25 registered at Basistha Police Station.

During the raid, police searched two high-value jewellery stores in Lakhtokia and seized the stolen items. Two jewellery traders, identified as Hemanta Anand Rao Yadav and Anish Chettri, were arrested in connection with the case. Investigations revealed that the duo had been purchasing stolen jewellery for a long time.

Police have recovered 582.350 grams of silver and 5.770 grams of gold ornaments from Jayashankar Jewellers in Lakhotia. Additionally, from Arpana Jewellers, officers have seized five pairs of gold and bronze bangles.

Apart from gold and silver ornaments, Basistha Police also confiscated ₹72,000 in cash, mobile phones, gold-melting equipment, gold weighing scales, and other related items from both shops.

The police have confirmed that the operation is still ongoing as they continue their crackdown on stolen jewellery networks in the city.