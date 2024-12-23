Bomb Threats to Delhi Schools: A Case of Students Crying Wolf?

In an unexpected twist, the recent bomb threats that sent shockwaves through at least three schools in the capital turned out to be the handiwork of none other than their own students, according to Delhi Police. What started as a high-security scare ended as a tale of procrastination gone too far.

The police, after an initial probe by their special cell, revealed that two siblings from a school orchestrated the threats to dodge their exams. “They confessed during counselling that they got the idea from similar incidents in the past,” an officer shared with PTI. The siblings, now infamous for their creative excuse to skip exams, were let off after their parents were issued stern warnings.

Copycat Culprits Strike Again

But the saga doesn’t end there. Two more schools in Rohini and Paschim Vihar found themselves at the receiving end of threatening emails. The twist? Once again, the culprits were their own students.

"Both students admitted to sending the emails because they weren’t prepared for the exams," the police disclosed, raising eyebrows about the lengths students might go to for an extension. Like their counterparts, these students were also let off after counselling, prompting questions about whether a slap on the wrist is enough deterrence for such mischief.

A Growing Trend of Bomb Hoaxes

The incident is part of a disturbing pattern. Last week alone, Delhi schools were bombarded with alarming emails, one demanding $100,000 and threatening detonation within 72 hours. This wasn’t an isolated case—on December 9, a whopping 44 schools were targeted, followed by 30 more on December 13 and eight on December 14. Some threats were chillingly specific, mentioning "bomb vests."

While the current cases may be chalked up to student antics, the larger trend is unsettling. Since May, over 50 bomb threat emails have targeted schools, hospitals, airports, and even airlines in Delhi.

Serious Mischief or Cry for Help?

The revelation that students are behind some of these threats raises scepticism about the motives and the message. Is it a sign of mounting academic pressure, a misplaced prank, or a glimpse into a worrying trend of mimicking terror tactics?

While the concerned authorities downplay these as isolated cases of mischief, the growing frequency of such incidents raises serious questions about the thin line between youthful rebellion and criminal intent.