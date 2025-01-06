Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh Offers Prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh visited the Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Monday, where he offered prayers. Speaking to the media, Singh highlighted the Prime Minister's vision for the region's progress, stressing that a conference will be held to discuss further development strategies for the Northeast.

Advertisment

"The Northeastern part of the country is the heart of the nation. There is a conference involving all the ministers from the Northeast. It is the Prime Minister's resolution that these states should develop and progress. I offered prayers at Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple with the same wish," Singh stated.

The Minister went on to address the improvements seen in the Northeastern states since 2014. He noted that the conditions in these states have significantly improved across various sectors.

"The condition of the Northeastern states is much better than it was before 2014. Every sector has seen progress. Even the fisheries department, which I oversee, has experienced a 4 percent growth. In today's conference, we will discuss how to further increase production and productivity," Singh added.

Singh also made controversial remarks about Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav, calling him an "animal" and criticizing his approach to politics. "Lalu Prasad Yadav is an 'animal'. He always treats political issues and the country’s problems lightly. This has been the case since he became Chief Minister of Bihar, and he continues this approach to this day. Nitish Kumar also admitted that their alliance was a big mistake. It was because of Yadav that the people of Bihar suffered and were viewed with disdain," he remarked.

On the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Singh expressed support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), criticizing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We are with the NDA. Arvind Kejriwal is like the other Lalu Prasad Yadav, busy in corruption. The people of Delhi have understood him. Delhi is not his personal property; it is the capital, and its people have a right. The people of Delhi have made up their minds that the BJP will win there," Singh stated.

The Delhi Assembly elections are expected to take place in February 2025. In the 2020 elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight seats. Congress, which held power in Delhi for 15 consecutive years, performed poorly in the last two elections, failing to win any seats.

Also Read: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Avoids Media