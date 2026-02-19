Priyanka Gandhi Arrives in Guwahati for Two-Day Visit | Full Itinerary

Congress national general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived in Guwahati on Thursday for her two-day visit aimed at strengthening the party’s organisational structure ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

She landed in the city amid tight security and was received by senior leaders of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and party workers. Gandhi has now proceeded to offer prayers at the revered Kamakhya Temple.

After offering prayers at the Kamakhya Temple, she is scheduled to reach Rajiv Bhawan at 11:30 AM. From 11:30 AM to 12 noon, she will hold a meeting with the screening committee to discuss and shortlist prospective candidates for the Assembly polls.

At 12:45 PM, Priyanka Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee of the APCC. This will be followed by a meeting with the four working presidents of the state Congress at 1:45 PM.

At 3 PM, she will travel to the Manabendra Sarma Complex, where she is set to release a chargesheet prepared by the APCC against the BJP government, highlighting alleged corruption and governance failures.

Later in the afternoon, she will hold a meeting with the 21 Congress MLAs of Assam. Sources said she will meet each legislator individually during the interaction to assess ground-level political preparedness.

From 5 PM to 9 PM, Priyanka Gandhi will conduct an extended meeting with 35 district Congress presidents as part of efforts to strengthen booth-level coordination and campaign planning.

Tomorrow, she will hold another round of meetings with Assam Congress working presidents, MPs, and representatives of various party cells and departments. Later in the afternoon, she is scheduled to visit the Manabendra Sarma Complex to interact with block Congress committee presidents and other office-bearers.

She is expected to leave for the airport at around 4:30 pm on Friday.

