'Sink Congress’s Boat': BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Calls for Hat-Trick in Assam

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday called for a decisive “hat-trick” victory for the party in Assam, saying that a strong mandate would “sink the Congress’s boat,” which he accused of repeatedly compromising national security.

Nabin made the remarks while addressing a large gathering of party workers during the Panna Pramukh Sammelan in Dibrugarh as part of his two-day visit to the state. He urged booth-level workers to ensure that the BJP secures more than 50 percent of the vote at every polling booth in the upcoming Assembly elections, describing it as essential for delivering a historic mandate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The BJP chief arrived at Mohanbari Airport in Dibrugarh at around 1 PM, where he was welcomed by nearly 2,000 party workers and supporters. Fifteen cultural teams greeted him with traditional performances. He later attended a major gathering organised by the Assam Pradesh BJP at the main playground, where over 20,000 party leaders and workers were present.

Nabin also participated in an enlightened citizens’ assembly at the Dibrugarh District Library Auditorium and held an organisational meeting with party in-charges, co-in-charges, and grassroots workers from the Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur parliamentary constituencies.

In his address, Nabin criticised the Congress, alleging that it lacks policy clarity, intent, and strong leadership. He contrasted this with what he described as the BJP’s commitment to development, governance, and firm national security measures. He also accused the Congress of playing politics at the cost of national security and said the BJP had taken decisive steps such as strengthening border infrastructure and conducting surgical strikes when required.

Referring to the issue of illegal infiltration, Nabin said the campaign to expel Bangladeshi infiltrators was not limited to Assam but resonated across states like West Bengal and Kerala. He said the BJP government in Assam had taken bold steps to free land from encroachment and restore stability in the state.

Nabin highlighted what he described as Assam’s transformation under BJP rule, stating that the state had moved from an era associated with insurgency, insecure borders, and investor hesitation to one focused on development and progress.

"Assam was once identified with insurgency, insecure borders, frightened investors, and shattered dreams of the youth. Today, the goal is no longer limited to merely electing MLAs and MPs. The task ahead is to realise the dream of development while preserving heritage and to take Assam further ahead on every parameter of progress. This resolve has gained strength because Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given Assam a special place in his heart and has advanced development across every dimension," he stated.

He also spoke about preserving Assam’s cultural identity, citing initiatives such as the inclusion of the Battle of Saraighat in the national narrative, establishment of research centres dedicated to Ahom history, national recognition of Lachit Diwas, and the inclusion of Charaideo Moidams in the UNESCO World Heritage list. He mentioned the declaration of Dibrugarh as the second capital of Assam as a significant milestone.

Calling on party workers to strengthen booth-level organisation, Nabin urged them to take the BJP’s welfare schemes, including housing for low-income families, LPG connections, and improved healthcare access, to every household. He said the goal was not merely to elect MLAs and MPs but to build a developed, secure, and culturally proud Assam.

On February 19, Nabin is scheduled to serve at Barekuri Namghar, pay tribute at the Sarbananda Singha Memorial, and conclude his tour by interacting with booth-level workers in a tea garden area. Party leaders believe his visit will energise grassroots cadres ahead of the Assembly elections and reinforce the BJP’s campaign momentum in the state.

