Guwahati: Seven Wanted Dacoits Nabbed by Police in Late-Night Raid

In a major breakthrough, the Basistha Police in Guwahati conducted a late-night operation near Koinadhara in Khanapara area, leading to the arrest of seven most-wanted dacoits involved in multiple criminal activities across Assam.

The arrested have been identified as Suraj Ali, Zakir Hussain, and Mohammad Ali of Lakhimpur; Abul Kasem and Amir Hussain of Nagaon; Alauddin and Ainul Haque of Sonitpur district.

During the operation, police recovered counterfeit currency worth Rs 98,500, along with two wooden sticks used in the robberies, ten mobile phones, and two vehicles, a Scorpio (AS02AG7901) and a Swift (AS07X1666), allegedly used in their criminal activities.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was involved in a series of dacoities and counterfeit currency circulation cases across several districts of Assam. Police said multiple cases had already been registered against the arrested individuals in various police stations across the state.

Further investigation is on.

