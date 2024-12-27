Guwahati Stabbing: Accused Leaves Note Before Self-Harming

In a shocking development in the Guwahati stabbing case, the accused, Bhupen Das, wrote a note on his hand before reportedly self-harming with a sharp instrument.

Advertisment

The note, which was recovered by the Guwahati police, read, "Hand over my ring to mother," along with his wife’s phone number. The police documented this as crucial evidence by taking a photograph of his hand.

Mousumi's Last Rites Set in Guwahati

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Mousumi Gogoi’s body will not be taken to her native village in Tingkhong, Dibrugarh district, for her last rites. Instead, the final rites will be performed at the Navagraha Cremation Ground in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Mousumi’s elder brother, Palash Pratim Gogoi, has lodged an FIR at the Hatigaon Police Station in Guwahati, based on which a case (278/24) has been registered under section BNS 103(1).

It is noteworthy that Mousumi had limited contact with her family members after moving to Guwahati for work. While her family knew she lived in Guwahati, they were unaware of her connection with the accused, Bhupen Das.