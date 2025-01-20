Assam Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 1 Cr in Cachar, One Arrested

In a significant operation against drug trafficking, Assam Police seized narcotics valued at Rs 1 crore in the Cachar district and apprehended one individual.

Cachar Superintendent of Police, Numal Mahatta, stated that acting on confidential information, a special operation was conducted on Sunday at the Digharkhal Toll Gate under Kalain police station jurisdiction.

“During the operation, a vehicle with registration number MZ-01Z-8256, traveling from Guwahati to Aizawl, was intercepted. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 72 cartons containing 8,640 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 2 kg of suspected ganja. The narcotics, along with the vehicle, were seized. One person, identified as Joylaldan Thanga, 38, from Aizawl district, was arrested in connection with the case,” Mahatta said.

The seized substances are estimated to be worth Rs 1 crore in the black market.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commended the police for their success in combating drug trafficking. In a post on social media platform X, he wrote:

“Drugs worth ₹1 crore recovered by @cacharpolice. In a source-based operation at Digharkhal Toll Gate, a vehicle from a neighboring state was intercepted, leading to the recovery of 8,640 bottles of codeine phosphate cough syrup and 2 kg of ganja. One person has been arrested. Good job @assampolice.”

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

This operation is part of a series of successful anti-narcotics initiatives in the region. Earlier in December, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, in collaboration with Cachar police, seized 60,000 Yaba tablets and 125 grams of heroin during a late-night operation on Silcoori Road in Silchar.

STF Chief Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, who led the December operation, stated that the team arrested Sahil Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Sonai, Cachar district. “The narcotics, transported on a motorcycle, were seized, and the accused was taken into custody,” he said.

