Guwahati: Two Arrested for Attacking Policeman in Inebriated State

In yet another incident of assault on police personnel, two unruly youths were taken into custody after allegedly attacking Hatigaon police late at night in an intoxicated state on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Shahidul Islam and Nabiul Haque from Hatigaon, reportedly assaulted police personnel and hurled abuses in front of the Hatigaon Police Station before being apprehended. Police have launched an investigation and are interrogating the duo.

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier in 2024, Assam police personnel were attacked during late hours following a heated verbal exchange. The exact cause of the altercation remains unclear.

Additionally, on the evening of Goru Bihu, Dispur police swiftly apprehended a youth clad in a white shirt, following an assault on a police official.

In another alarming case, on-duty police personnel from the Basistha Police Station faced a brutal attack at Basistha Road. Reports suggest that the proprietor of THE ECHO Pub & Grill allegedly instigated the violence against policeman Pradeep Basumatary. The assailants not only beat the officer but also doused him with engine oil and attempted arson.

The attack is believed to be linked to recent police actions against the pub, which was allegedly operating as a liquor den beyond permitted hours. The crackdown led to the apprehension of four individuals, including two women by Basistha police.

With repeated assaults on police personnel in Guwahati, concerns are growing over the safety of law enforcement officers and rising lawlessness in the city.

