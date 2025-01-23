Woman Killed, Two Injured as Drunk Driver Hits Scooter in Guwahati

A road accident near the National Law University in Guwahati's Amingaon area on Wednesday night claimed the life of a woman and left two others seriously injured.

Advertisment

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Lima Das, a resident of Pacharia. The accident occurred when a speeding Swift Dzire, bearing registration number AS 01 DG 9764, collided violently with the scooter she was riding (registration number AS 01 EA 0387) from the same direction. The impact was fatal for Lima Das, while two other individuals, Papu Baniya and Dharmendra Mahato, sustained severe injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. The victim’s body was recovered, and the injured were rushed to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Sources revealed that the driver of the Swift Dzire was allegedly heavily intoxicated, which is believed to have caused the accident. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had informed that a total of 163 people lost their lives in road accidents across the state between December 24, 2024, and January 15, 2025. He stated that this marks a 16.41% decline compared to the 195 fatalities recorded during the same period last year.

However, despite the reduction, CM Sarma said that the loss of lives remains a grave concern and urged sustained efforts to enhance road safety.

Also Read: Three Dead, Four Missing After Boat Accident in Bihar’s Katihar