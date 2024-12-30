Sivasagar Forelane Turns Deadly: Incomplete 44-Km Stretch Claims 21 Lives in Decade

The construction of the proposed four-lane national highway in Sivasagar, Assam, has turned into a tale of delay, corruption, and tragedy. What was envisioned as a lifeline for the region has now become a nightmare for residents, with the 44-km stretch between Jhanji and Demow still incomplete after nearly a decade of work.

The incomplete highway, riddled with irregularities, has claimed 21 lives since 2019, with fatalities recorded each year: 4 in 2019, 5 in 2020, 3 in 2021, 5 in 2022, 3 in 2023, and 1 so far in 2024. The road, which was expected to bolster connectivity and safety, has become a "death trap," with daily accidents reported.

Construction on the stretch began in 2014, but despite the passage of 10 years, progress has been dismal. Only 20% of the work is reportedly complete, with accusations of embezzlement and inefficiency dogging the contractors. The road, once touted as a transformative infrastructure project, has become a symbol of administrative failure.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had assured the public that the four-lane highway would be completed by March 2025. With just two months left before the deadline, the pace of work raises serious doubts about meeting this promise.

For Upper Assam, the Sivasagar highway remains one of the busiest and most critical arteries, vital to the region's economy. However, the current state of the 37th National Highway resembles a mirage, where the goal of a four-lane transformation remains far from reality.

The deteriorating road conditions not only disrupt daily commutes but also impact the economic backbone of Upper Assam. Residents now view the project as little more than a pipe dream, with calls for accountability and urgent intervention growing louder.

