Jorhat BJP Youth Leader Sent to Jail After Arrest in Rape Case in Guwahati

The vice-president of the Jorhat district BJP Youth Morcha, arrested by the Latasil Police in Guwahati on charges of rape, has been sent to judicial custody.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Chandan Baruah, was arrested following a complaint filed by a young woman from the Noonmati locality in Guwahati.

According to the FIR (Case No. 06/2025, Latasil PS), under sections 318(4)/127(3)/109/351(3)/64(2)(l)/69 BNS 2023, the victim described horrific details of the abuse.

It has now emerged that the victim had been in a relationship with Chandan since April 2024, unaware that he was married.

Furthermore, Chandan had been running a coal business in the Margherita area and had rented a house in Kharghuli. The two had been spending nights together at the house, but recently, a dispute arose between them, escalating into violence.

At the house, Chandan reportedly bound the victim's hands and legs and physically assaulted her. He then allegedly raped her, confined her in the house, and left the premises.

The victim was rescued by her family members three days later.