Youth's Suspicious Death in Guwahati Apartment Triggers Police Probe

A 28-year-old man was susiciously found dead at an apartment building in Guwahati’s Jayanagar area on Friday morning.

The body was recovered from Room No. 104 on the first floor of Indraprastha Apartment. According to reports, the young man had arrived at his friend’s flat around 2 AM last night.

Sources said that later during the night, the two friends were seen stepping out of the apartment multiple times. The apartment’s security guard reportedly noticed vehicles arriving and leaving the premises.

However, in a sudden turn of events, the young man was found dead inside his friend’s room today morning under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as one Mariyan Chetia, hailing from Sivasagar.

Police from Basistha Police Station have reached the spot and initiated an investigation to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the death. Further details are awaited.

