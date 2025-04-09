Land Acquisition Notice for Noonmati-Aambari Flyover Sparks Public Outcry

A bizarre land acquisition notice issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro has stirred unrest among residents in the Noonmati-Ambari area over the ongoing flyover construction project. The notice, issued under the Assam Land (Requisition and Acquisition) Act, 1964, states that several properties- including roadside shops, homes, and possibly the Guwahati Press Club and the office of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will be acquired and demolished to make way for the flyover and related drainage works.

Twelve families have reportedly received official notices informing them that their homes will be taken over and demolished for the project. Shop owners along the route have also been instructed to vacate their premises and hand over the land to the Public Works Department (PWD).

The move has sparked public outrage, especially over the potential felling of age-old trees in the area. As a mark of protest, residents have hung banners on the tree branches, urging authorities to reconsider their decision and protect the environment.

The sudden notice, issued after the construction work had already begun, has raised concerns over the lack of prior planning and communication. The DC, through Revenue Circle Officers, has enforced strict instructions to ensure compliance with the land handover process.

Locals and environmental activists continue to express strong opposition to the government's decision, demanding transparency and accountability in the implementation of the infrastructure project.