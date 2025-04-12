Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized from Bus in Guwahati's ISBT; Four Held

In a major crackdown, the police seized heroin worth approximately Rs 4 crore in Guwahati, sources said on Saturday.

Advertisment

According to information received, the narcotics were seized from a bus parked in Guwahati's ISBT. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, law enforcement officials intercepted the bus bearing registration number AR 11 B 8912, which had reportedly arrived from Mizoram's Aizawl.

During the search operations, officials recovered 35 packets of heroin weighing 455 grams. The narcotics were not concealed in soap boxes, indicating a change in smuggling methods. The contraband was being transported for distribution across various parts of Lower Assam, including Rangia and Hajo.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case. They include the driver, Md Sahabuddin from Raha; two handymen, Uttam Nath of Bokolia and Safiur Rahman of Goalpara; and the alleged recipient, Jiaur Rahman of Howly. According to sources, the accused were promised a substantial amount of money for transporting the consignment.

The bus and the seized narcotics have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.