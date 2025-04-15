Hit-and-Run Incident on Bihu Night: Several Injured in Guwahati

A hit-and-run incident created panic in Guwahati late at night, as a four-wheeler recklessly ploughed into several pedestrians and an e-rickshaw at multiple locations within the Bamunimaidam Railway Colony area before fleeing the scene.

According to sources, the vehicle first rammed into a road divider on the flyover at Zoo Road. In a shocking turn of events, it then struck a young man and dragged him after hitting the divider.

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle bore a sticker displaying the name of a news portal. Following the incident, the driver and three other occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving behind the injured.

Later, Geetanagar Police managed to seize the vehicle involved in the incident. A thorough investigation has been launched to trace the absconding individuals and ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.