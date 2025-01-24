If Opposition Falters...Constitution Could Be Altered: Bhupen Borah Warns

Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has expressed deep concern over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) actions, alleging that the party is gradually undermining the Constitution of India. Borah warned that if the Opposition falters in its moral responsibility, the Constitution could be altered.

Bhupen Borah stated this while addressing a gathering at the “Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan” event as part of the Congress' 'Samvidhan Rakshak' campaign held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakhetra in Guwahati on Friday.

"People will blame me us if the Constitution is changed," said Bhupen Bora, reflecting on the situation.

Next, he addressed a recent incident that sparked controversy when a journalist was arrested for reporting on an incident in which an MLA’s vehicle allegedly hit and killed a common man. The arrest has been seen as an attempt to suppress the media. “It is true that the vehicle belonged to an MLA. No government official got time to visit the deceased the man’s family. But at night, the Assam police forcefully arrested the journalist. This is purely an effort to suppress people’s right to freedom of speech,” he added.

The Congress leader further criticized the BJP for allegedly using the police to control the narrative, accusing the party of widespread corruption. He questioned why certain prominent figures, despite facing serious criminal charges, have not been arrested.

Borah raised concerns about the independence of the Election Commission, questioning its neutrality in the current political climate.

He also expressed concern over the state of the Constitution after Congress lost power, claiming that the current government poses a threat to its integrity. The Congress leader criticized the divisive tactics employed by the BJP and the RSS, asserting that the BJP's influence is harmful to the Assamese people. "BJP is using the RSS to divide the Assamese people," Bora said, referring to the party’s broader national strategy.

In a stark comparison, Bhupen Borah likened Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to historical figures like Saddam Hussein. "Himanta Biswa Sarma is like Saddam Hussein. He may change Assam forever," Bora remarked, highlighting his concerns over Sarma's leadership.

As the political climate continues to heat up, the Congress leader also predicted further turbulence in Assam, asserting that the Himanta government is on the verge of collapse. “In the coming days, the Himanta government will collapse, and the people will revolt,” said Bhupen Bora, signaling the possibility of significant changes in Assam’s political landscape.

He further emphasized that the APCC, along with district Congress units and other affiliated bodies, will actively participate in Rahul Gandhi's noble initiative to safeguard the Constitution.