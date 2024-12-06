Guwahati Youth Threatens To Release Woman's Intimate Pictures, Held

A youth was arrested from Guwahati’s Hedayatpur in the Silpukhuri locality on Friday for threatening a woman to release her intimate photographs online. The accused had been threatening her for a prolonged period, based on which the victim filed a police complaint.

Acting on the complaint, Latasil police arrested Munir Rahman from Hedayatpur. According to the police, the woman had previously complained against him after he repeatedly threatened her. The police detained him when he assured in writing to the officials that he would not cause any harm.

However, despite this assurance, he continued to threaten her with the release of her explicit photos. The woman, hailing from Sivasagar, who had been residing in the city for a while, felt cornered by the constant threats and reported the matter again to the Latasil police, leading to Rahman’s arrest.

Following his arrest, the police are conducting an interrogation to further investigate the extent of the threats and Rahman’s motives. The police are also looking into whether any other individuals were involved in the incident.

The incident comes after three 11th standard students from a Guwahati school were arrested for sharing morphed obscene pictures of a minor female student. The incident occurred on November 12 when the students circulated the altered images of their peer.

Following the incident, the school’s headmaster lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar police station. The students were arrested under Section 67B of the IT Act and Section 14(1) of the POCSO Act and sent to the Juvenile Home in Boko.

