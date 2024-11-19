Guwahati: Massive Water Wastage in Chandmari Due To Pipeline Burst

Guwahati’s Chandmari is witnessing a grim irony. While residents struggle for access to drinking water, thousands of litres of water were wasted following a pipeline burst this morning. The leaking pipeline in Milanpur area has also inundated nearby roads, creating artificial flooding.

The situation has added to the woes of the locals, who are already struggling due to the inability of the Guwahati Jal Board to supply drinking water for the past four days. Now ironically, while people face a shortage of drinking water, the city’s streets are overflowing with water from the burst pipeline.

According to reports, the valve of the supply pipe developed a fault during repair work, causing water to gush out uncontrollably and flood the streets of Chandmari. Locals have expressed frustration over the mismanagement and lack of action to fix the issue.

The Jal Board, however, had informed about the possibility of such issues on X, stating that "leakages of water may occur at a few locations" as they were conducting a hydrotest in the Ghoramara area of North Guwahati. We seek to inform respected citizens that GJB is conducting a Hydrotest test from 18.11.2024 to 19.11.2024 on a 100mm diameter DI pipe at Ghoramara Area in North Guwahati . During the testing period, leakages of water may occur at few locations , which shall be rectified by 1/2 — Guwahati Jal Board (@gmdwsb) November 18, 2024

Notably, the Guwahati Jal board had announced that water supply would be disrupted in 28 areas of the city from November 15 to 17.

However, even after November 17, citizens from a few parts, including Zoo Road and Lachit Nagar, continue to report that the water supply remains disrupted.