LGBI Airport Staff Claims Siddharth Sharma Arrived in Guwahati Last Night

An employee at Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati has claimed that Siddharth Sharma, manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, arrived in the city on Wednesday night.

Tulshi Das Talukdar, a customer service executive at the airport, shared a video on Facebook stating that Sharma landed in Guwahati on Indigo flight 6E-6048 at around 11:20 PM. He was allegedly sitting on seat number 20D.

Talukdar said, “It is speculated that Siddharth Sharma is in Shillong, but he is not. Last night, he arrived in Guwahati via Indigo flight 6E-6048 at 11:20 PM. I confirm this 100%. He is in Guwahati now, and I don’t care if I get in trouble for this, but I want justice for Zubeen da.”

Siddharth is the manager of Zubeen Garg, and has gained infamy after the death of Assam’s beloved artist shrouded in mystery.

For now, the reports remain unverified.

